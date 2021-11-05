State Street Corp Has $113.45 Million Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,204,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,172 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.65% of Integer worth $113,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Integer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 63.1% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $89.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Integer news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,272 shares of company stock worth $1,362,795. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

