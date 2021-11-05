State Street Corp Has $114.30 Million Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.84% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $114,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $100.98 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $63.23 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.05.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $44,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock worth $250,532 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

