State Street Corp Increases Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.24% of WD-40 worth $113,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 20.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in WD-40 by 181.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 75,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at $269,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

WDFC stock opened at $231.76 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. WD-40’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.