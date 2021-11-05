State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

State Street Corp increased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.21% of ExlService worth $113,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 10,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.39 and a 1 year high of $134.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $2,059,202.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,798. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.