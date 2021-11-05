State Street Corp Lowers Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,746,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,769 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.81% of National Health Investors worth $118,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after buying an additional 255,321 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NYSE NHI opened at $53.32 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NHI. Truist dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.