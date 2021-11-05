State Street Corp Lowers Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 220,293 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.74% of Vericel worth $116,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 270.35 and a beta of 1.95. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

