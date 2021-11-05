State Street Corp Purchases 11,914 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

State Street Corp lifted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.59% of UniFirst worth $114,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1,042.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,895,000 after buying an additional 194,028 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 11.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 13.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

UNF opened at $202.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.19. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $171.56 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.99.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

