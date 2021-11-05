State Street Corp Purchases 200,329 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.10% of Vonage worth $112,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,590 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after acquiring an additional 979,127 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth $68,597,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 11.2% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,697,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 473,353 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VG opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.20, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

