State Street Corp Purchases 26,921 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.18% of Fabrinet worth $112,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $116.86 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $65.48 and a 52 week high of $118.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average of $95.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FN. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

