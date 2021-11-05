State Street Corp Purchases 2,946 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

State Street Corp grew its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.55% of MaxLinear worth $115,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 167,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MXL opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $69.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $124,893.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,385.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 103,448 shares valued at $5,259,216. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

