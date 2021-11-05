State Street Corp Raises Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,092 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.64% of Shake Shack worth $118,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $2,654,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $255,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.96.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

