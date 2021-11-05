State Street Corp Sells 61,553 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.96% of Ambarella worth $114,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 48.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 76,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 24.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,741,000 after purchasing an additional 62,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 562.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $196.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.41 and a beta of 1.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $200.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.44.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

