Steem Dollars Price Reaches $7.45 on Top Exchanges (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $71.04 million and $3.65 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $7.45 or 0.00012186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001609 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009089 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 9,533,512 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

