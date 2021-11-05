Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of STZHF opened at $32.50 on Friday. Stelco has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

