STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$2.75

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s current price.

STEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark set a C$1.72 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of STEP stock remained flat at $C$2.12 during trading on Friday. 111,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,367. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.36 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.80, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.55. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$2.23.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

