Step Hero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.70

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Step Hero has a total market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $476,681.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Step Hero has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00053824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.57 or 0.00244904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00096732 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

