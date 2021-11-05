stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Up 22.9% This Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00084271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00081640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00103465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,448.52 or 0.07264093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,114.16 or 0.94896047 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00022757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

