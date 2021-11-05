stETH Reaches Market Cap of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00084973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00081871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00103522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,449.57 or 0.07272574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,993.27 or 0.94786851 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022618 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

