Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$31.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of PRMRF stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $18.37. 1,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 3.52. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $18.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

