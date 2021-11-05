Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target to $24.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $15.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 225,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $350.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after buying an additional 1,318,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $2,980,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

