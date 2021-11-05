Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of SFIX opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -357.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,372,014.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,482.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,203 shares of company stock worth $8,840,763. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.