Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 5th (AX, BANC, BSBK, BVNRY, CGC, CHCT, CHGG, CIB, CSWC, CVGI)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 5th:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Axos Financial Inc alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$20.00 to C$18.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $197.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target cut by CIBC from $190.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.