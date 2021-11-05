Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Purchased by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,406 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.63% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $222,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $141,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

STOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $25.93. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,886. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $952.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.20. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.