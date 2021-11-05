Storj (STORJ) Market Capitalization Tops $569.74 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. Storj has a market capitalization of $569.74 million and $116.60 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Storj has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. One Storj coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.25 or 0.00248898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00096491 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,228,531 coins. Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.