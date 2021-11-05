Stox Price Tops $0.0098 on Major Exchanges (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Stox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stox has a market capitalization of $492,723.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stox has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00389097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00053722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00249663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00096485 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004354 BTC.

About Stox

Stox (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 53,775,905 coins and its circulating supply is 50,381,512 coins. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Stox is www.stox.com . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

