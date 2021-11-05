Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues Earnings Results

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Stratasys updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SSYS stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $34.67. 1,962,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,512. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stratasys stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

