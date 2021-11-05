Streamr (DATA) Price Up 6.2% This Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $108.40 million and approximately $18.89 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00054737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00250832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00097094 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

