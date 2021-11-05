StrongHands (SHND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $424,865.21

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $424,865.21 and approximately $69.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,817,701,579 coins and its circulating supply is 17,404,507,225 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

