SUKU (SUKU) Price Reaches $1.11

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00001810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SUKU has traded up 45.3% against the dollar. SUKU has a total market cap of $132.74 million and $20.26 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SUKU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00051373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00247345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00096814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.