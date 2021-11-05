Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.21.

SLF stock traded down C$0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$70.55. The stock had a trading volume of 407,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,224. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.61. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The company has a market cap of C$41.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$54.71 and a 52-week high of C$71.73.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7100002 EPS for the current year.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

