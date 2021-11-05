Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.21.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded down C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$70.55. 407,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,224. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$54.71 and a twelve month high of C$71.73.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

