Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$81.00 at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.21.

Shares of SLF stock traded down C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$70.55. The company had a trading volume of 407,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,224. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$54.71 and a 52-week high of C$71.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.43.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7100002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

