Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$81.00 at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.
SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.21.
Shares of SLF stock traded down C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$70.55. The company had a trading volume of 407,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,224. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$54.71 and a 52-week high of C$71.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.43.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.