SUN Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.10 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00083242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00083254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00103213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,458.99 or 0.07292473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,089.60 or 0.99909127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022604 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

