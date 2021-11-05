Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Trading Up 4.6%

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 118,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 172,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$82.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.67.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$42.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Gold news, Director ZCR Corp. acquired 301,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$147,593.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,470,000.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

