Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Superior Group of Companies stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 56,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,308. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $400.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.