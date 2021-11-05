Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$16.25 at Raymond James

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$17.25 to C$16.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPB. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.71 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.86.

TSE:SPB traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.96. 255,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,831. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.96. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$11.30 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$343.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$60,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,312.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

