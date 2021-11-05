Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Announces Earnings Results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.17. 8,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,647. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

