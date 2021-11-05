Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Surface Oncology stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. 11,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,299. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $337.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11.

SURF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Surface Oncology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,356 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Surface Oncology worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

