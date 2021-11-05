Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Surface Oncology stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. 11,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,299. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $337.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11.
SURF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.
Surface Oncology Company Profile
Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).
