SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,086.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,772 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 151.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,034,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 206.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,584,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $751.18 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $298.96 and a one year high of $761.11. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $650.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $595.92.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SIVB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.85.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

