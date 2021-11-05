SVB Leerink Cuts Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $170.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target dropped by SVB Leerink from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.83.

Shares of GH stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Guardant Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Guardant Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

