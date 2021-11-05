Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.35

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.35 and traded as low as $8.65. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 10,546 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

