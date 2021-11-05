SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Reaches $0.0239 on Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $2.90 million and $161,730.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.64 or 0.00317866 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00014884 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004002 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,154,741 coins and its circulating supply is 121,151,573 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

