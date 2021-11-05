Synthetix Price Tops $10.34 on Major Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $10.34 or 0.00016918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $87.70 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synthetix has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00053855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00249303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00096530 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Synthetix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

