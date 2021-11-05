Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 109,609.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 10.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 175,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

SYY opened at $77.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

