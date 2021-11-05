Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.04. Targa Resources posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Targa Resources by 376.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Targa Resources by 69.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 188.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,987. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.