Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWODF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

TWODF stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

