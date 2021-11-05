TD Securities Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$61.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.26.

CNQ traded up C$1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$54.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,678,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,010. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$21.32 and a 52 week high of C$54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8900003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,345,373.35. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,060,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,062,488.52. Insiders have sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

