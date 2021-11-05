TD Securities Raises Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$160.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s current price.

PBH has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.14.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of Premium Brands stock traded down C$0.40 on Friday, reaching C$135.44. 43,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,059. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$94.56 and a 52 week high of C$137.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$133.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$127.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.5904515 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.