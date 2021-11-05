TD Securities Trims Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Target Price to C$36.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s previous close.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.33.

Shares of QBR.B traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.34. The company had a trading volume of 462,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.37. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$29.45 and a 52 week high of C$36.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

