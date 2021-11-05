TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $112.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TechTarget traded as high as $102.47 and last traded at $101.02, with a volume of 1633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.77.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,153 shares of company stock worth $8,094,016 over the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.41 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

